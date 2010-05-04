How broadcast technology buyers secure their products

This article is based on the findings from the 2010 Big Broadcast Survey (BBS), a global study of industry trends, technology purchasing behavior and the opinion of vendor brands. With approximately 5600 people in more than 120 countries participating, the 2010 version of the BBS is one of the largest and most comprehensive market studies ever done in the broadcast industry.



I have previously discussed findings from my market research such as the most important technology trends in the broadcast industry, where money is being spent in the broadcast industry and what broadcast technology products are currently being evaluated for purchase.

This article examines the way broadcast technology products are purchased, i.e., what purchasing channels are typically used by buyers of broadcast technology products.



Survey respondents were asked how they typically buy broadcast technology products: direct from a vendor, through a systems integrator, through a dealer or some other way.



To show the variation in response, the results in the accompanying chart are broken out by organization type.



To read the full article, click here.