Gray Television Acquires KSNB-TV for Reported $2.5 Million

ATLANTA-- Gray Television said it has acquired KSNB-TV, a full-power television station licensed to the Lincoln, Neb., market. Gray paid Visalia, Calif.-based Colins Broadcasting $2.5 million for the station, which has been dark since 2009, according to the Lincoln Journal-Star.



On or about April 1st, Gray will re-launch KSNB as a MyNetwork affiliate, branded as “10/11 Central Nebraska.” The station will provide Central Nebraska with the area’s first high-definition live 5:30 and 9 p.m. newscasts, according to Gray. Both newscasts will be devoted exclusively to stories relevant to Central Nebraska, Gray said. The Journal-Star noted that Gray completed the deal last fall, but had to wait for a regulatory waiver to own a duopoly in a market with fewer than the required number of owners. Gray also owns the CBS affiliate in Lincoln and the NBC affiliate in Omaha.



Additional programming will include other locally-produced programming such as “Pure Nebraska,” “10/11 PrepZone Weekly,” and “Star City Buzz.” The local lineup will be surrounded by popular primetime network programming from MyTV such as “House,”“ Monk” and “ Law & Order: SVU,” and syndicated fare such as “30 Rock,” “Frasier,” and “Scrubs.”



Bob Prather, president and chief operating officer of Gray, said: “We are excited by the opportunity to expand our investment in Central Nebraska. This new station provides further evidence of Gray’s long commitment to serving dynamic markets and the valued residents and businesses in those communities.”



Gray owns and operates television stations broadcasting 41 primary channels and 45 secondary channels in 30 television markets