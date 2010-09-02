FCC Grants Experimental Licenses – Sept. 2, 2010



Several licenses in the FCC Office of Engineering and Technology Experimental Licensing Branch's Sept. 1, 2010 list of experimental licenses granted from 5/1/10 to 6/1/10 allow operation in frequency bands licensed to broadcasters.



Radio Design Group received license WF2ZXKD allowing operation on VHF TV channels 7-13 and UHF channels 14-20 to test a wireless intercom that will use the ACSB RF platform in Grants Pass, Ore. Invertix's WF2XFI license allows it to operate on frequencies between 420-600 MHz to test two-way communications systems in Las Cruces, N.M. Worcester Polytechnic Institute has been allowed to use TV channels 21-36 to conduct "research, design, construction and evaluation of equipment that uses radio-location technology to precisely identify the location of firefighters and firefighter deployed sensors within a building." The area of operation is in Stow, Mass., Worcester, Mass. and Plymouth, Minn., according to the FCC notice.



Any station in the Washington D.C. area using grandfathered 2.5 GHz radios on channel A10 should be aware that Intel has an experimental license to use 2496-2690 MHz spectrum in the Herndon and Arlington, Va. areas for GENI WiMAX Infrastructure testing.



I would not be too concerned about Boeing's license WF2XFW to use "select frequency bands" between 30 MHz and 18000 MHz for testing the aircraft shielding effectiveness of the 787 airframe in Glasgow, Mont.



