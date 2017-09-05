FCC Extends Deadline for Biennial Ownership Reports

WASHINGTON—Broadcast stations will now have until next year to file their biennial ownership reports with the FCC, as per CommLawBlog, the Commission has postponed the original deadline of Dec. 1 of this year to March 2, 2018. The biennial ownership reports are submitted every two years by all commercial and, for the first time this year, noncommercial AM, FM, TV, Class A and LPTV stations and entities with attributable ownership interests in those stations.

Dec. 1 will now serve as the opening for the filing window, with files including the FCC Forms 323 and 323-E. The biennial ownership reports must describe stations’ ownership as it existed on Oct. 1, 2017.

The FCC says that the delay in the start of the filing window is to provide the time needed to implement the electronic versions of the revised Form 323 and 323-E in the Licensing and Management System, as well as to reportedly work around upcoming holidays.

