FCC Activates DIRS for Hurricane Maria

WASHINGTON—As another hurricane has impacted U.S. territories, the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau has once again activated the Disaster Information Reporting System.

Hurricane Maria thus far has impacted Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and PSHSB has activated DIRS for all counties on those islands. Stations are required to submit and update daily information through DIRS regarding the status of their communications equipment, restoration efforts and power. Requests for reports began Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. and must continue until DIRS is deactivated.

Companies that had provided information for Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands are asked to input new reports for Hurricane Maria, and that these new reports be the ones updated daily.

Here is the full list of counties that are included in this activation of DIRS:

Puerto Rico: Adjuntas, Aguada, Aguadilla, Aguas Buenas, Aibonito, Anasco, Arecibo, Arroyo, Barceloneta, Barranquitas, Bayamon, Cabo Rojo, Caguas, Camuy, Canovanas, Carolina, Catano, Cayey, Ceiba, Ciales, Cidra, Coamo, Comerio, Corozal, Culebra, Dorado, Fajardo, Florida, Guanica, Guayama, Guayanilla, Guaynabo, Gurabo, Hatillo, Hormigueros, Humacao, Isabela, Jayuya, Juana Diaz, Juncos, Lajas, Lares, Las Marias, Las Piedras, Loiza, Luquillo, Manati, Maricao, Maunabo, Mayaguez, Moca, Morovis, Naguabo, Naranjito, Orocovis, Patillas, Penuelas, Ponce, Quebradillas, Rincon, Rio Grande, Sabana Grande, Salinas, San German, San Juan, San Lorenzo, San Sebastian, Santa Isabel, Toa Alta, Toa Baja, Trujillo Alto, Utuado, Vega Alta, Vega Baja, Vieques, Villalba, Yabucoa and Yauco

U.S. Virgin Islands: St. Croix, St. John, St. Thomas