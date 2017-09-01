FAA Authorizing Drone Use for Houston Recovery

WASHINGTON—The Federal Aviation Administration is doing what it can to support the recovery efforts in Houston following the effects of Hurricane Harvey, by issuing a number of unmanned aircraft system authorizations for drone operators.

As of Aug. 31, the FAA had issued 43 authorizations to cover a range of activities by local, state and federal officials who are conducting damage assessments of critical infrastructures, homes and businesses to help with recovery efforts. Authorizations have also been provided to media companies reporting on the event.

Among those granted authorizations have been a local fire department and county emergency management officials; state environmental quality officials; insurance companies; a railroad company; and oil and energy companies.

To apply for drone operation in direct support of Hurricane Harvey response and recovery in an area covered by Temporary Flight Restriction, you must contact the FAA’s System Operation Security Center at 202-267-8276.