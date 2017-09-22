End-of-World Prediction Interrupts TV Broadcasts in California

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIF.—In something that is more akin to “Dr. Strangelove” than your normal Thursday afternoon programming, some TV viewers in Orange County, Calif., received an ominous alert that warned “extremely violent times will come.” Cox and Spectrum customers reported they received the alert, which Cox says occurred due to one or more radio stations concluding an emergency test that cable systems typically pick up. In this case, a wrong audio file was fed into the alert and it is unclear at this time if it was done accidentally or on purpose, or where the audio came from.

