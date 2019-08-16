Elizabeth Warren: CBS/Viacom Merger 'Raises Serious Concerns'

WASHINGTON—Massachusetts Senator and Democratic frontrunner Elizabeth Warren has raised concerns over the CBS/Viacom merger agreed this week.

Warren tweeted on Thursday: “First Disney acquired 21st Century Fox. Now CBS and Viacom are merging. Consolidation raises serious concerns for consumers, employees, and the entire sector. The Department of Justice should be paying close attention.”

Where the Disney/Fox deal resulted in job losses, concerns are currently low over cuts regarding ViacomCBS.

However the reaction on Wall Street has reportedly been mixed, with questions raised over the viability of the new company’s management structure.