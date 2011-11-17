Commission seeks comments on Spectrum Bridge white space database

The FCC is asking for comments from the public on the 45-day trial of Spectrum Bridge’s spectrum-use database used to support unlicensed devices operating in TV broadcast white spaces.

The Office of Engineering and Technology (OET) made the request for comments Nov. 10. It wants to hear from interested parties on the trial of the database and a report Spectrum Bridge subsequently filed identifying reported problems and their remedy and changes made to the channel availability calculator or registration systems, the OET notice said.

The report and three attachments (attachment 1, attachment 2 and attachment 3) are available from the commission’s Electronic Comment Filing System.

Comments are due Nov. 28 and reply comments are due Dec. 5.