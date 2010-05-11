CBS, FOX rejoin NAB

CBS and FOX Broadcasting have rejoined the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the companies announced May 10.

This announcement entails the return of CBS's 29 TV stations and 130 radio stations into NAB membership as well as the 27 owned-and-operated Fox TV stations and the MyNetworkTV programming service.

Fox withdrew from the NAB in 1999, and CBS withdrew in 2001. The withdrawals were the result of a policy dispute regarding the national TV ownership cap. That issue has since been settled, according to the NAB’s Kristopher Jones.

As part of the announcement, Martin D. Franks, CBS executive vice president for planning, policy and government affairs, and Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations, will serve as CBS and FOX's members, respectively, of the NAB Board of Directors.