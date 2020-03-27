C-SPAN to Air COVID-19 Messages from Grounded House Members

WASHINGTON—C-SPAN said it would dedicate airtime to House members from both parties to broadcast brief video statements explaining their position on the emergency coronavirus legislation vote.

Many House members are unable to travel to Washington for the vote on the Cares Act coronavirus relief legislation, which takes place Friday, March 27.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-N.Y.) requested the network help connect members with the public during the crisis—a first for C-SPAN in its 41-year history, the network said.

C-SPAN currently is working internally to prepare for the onslaught of videos and is coordinating the technical details with the House leadership offices. At the moment, the network expects the statements to air in blocks during prime time the week of March 30.

The videos will air on TV and radio and be streamed from C-SPAN.org. They also will be archived in the network’s online video library.