ATSC to Hold Annual In-Person Meeting in August in D.C.

WASHINGTON—ATSC’s popular Next-Generation Broadcast Conference and Annual Member Meeting are returning to an in-person format—with a livestreamed component—on August 25 and 26 at the Reagan International Commerce Center in Washington, D.C.

The ATSC Annual Member Meeting will take place on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 25 with a reception to follow. The full-day annual Next Gen Broadcast Conference is planned for Thursday, August 26.

“I’m delighted that the ATSC Annual Meeting and Next Gen Broadcast Conference will give those who can attend the opportunity to reconnect in person. We’re also pleased to offer a live streaming option for those not traveling to the venue. Washington is lifting pandemic restrictions by mid-June, and we’re confident that an in-person gathering can be conducted safely under the guidelines developed by the relevant authorities,” said ATSC president Madeleine Noland.

In addition to a robust program, there will be exhibition opportunities available for ATSC members. Details, including conference registration information, will be released soon.

A livestreamed feed from the event is also planned for those unable to attend the event in person.