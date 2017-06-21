Ajit Pai Defends FCC Budget Cut

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, along with commissioners Mignon Clyburn and Michael O’Rielly, told the Senate Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government that the commission can do more with less, referring to Pai’s proposed budget cuts. In Pai’s budget, he proposed a 5.2 percent cut in funding and the cutting of 102 full-time positions, but he claims that the FCC will still be able to meet the goals that it and the government would like to pursue, particularly the spread of broadband.

