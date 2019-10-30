AI and Machine Learning Will Have Biggest Impact on the Media Technology Industry

A new poll by TVBEurope has found that people working in media technology think AI and machine learning will have the biggest impact on the industry.

As part of its State of the Market webinar, TVBE asked the audience to vote for which technology they thought would have the most impact on the media technology industry over the next few years. The options were 5G, Internet of Things, AI and machine learning, and UHD/HDR.

AI and machine learning received 52.4% of the votes cast, followed by 5G with 23.8%, IoT had 14.3% of the vote, while UHD/HDR finished with 9.5%.

The webinar also asked the audience to choose what they think will have the biggest impact on the market in the next five years. In this poll, consumer behavior was the overwhelming choice with 76.5% of the audience opting for it. Technology and mergers and acquisitions activity were tied for second place with 11.8% of the votes cast each.

The webinar featured a wide-ranging discussion about the state of the media technology market and its outlook for 2020 and beyond with Martyn Whistler, lead analyst, media and entertainment, EY; Sinead Greenaway, chief technology and operations officer, UKTV; and Google’s Head of Broadcast and Entertainment for the U.K. and Ireland, Justin Gupta.

The State of the Market webinar is available to watch on-demand.