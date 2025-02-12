2025 NAB Show Set to Focus on AI

WASHINGTON—With Artificial intelligence (AI) set to dominate the NAB Show for the third year in a row, event organizers announced that its PropelME dedicated startup hub will feature companies leveraging AI to transform the broadcast, media and entertainment industry. Through a strategic partnership with FBRC.ai, PropelME will showcase the next generation of AI-powered technologies that are redefining storytelling and production.

FBRC.ai will curate innovative solutions and immersive programming that highlights the next generation of AI-driven production tools. FBRC.ai has deep expertise in collaborating with top AI startups like OpenAI, Runway, Luma and ElevenLabs, connecting emerging innovators with industry leaders such as Paramount, AWS and Verizon, shaping the future of content creation.

This show floor destination will also feature the new Startup Stage, where industry leaders and startup founders discuss advancing technological innovations across two key themes. The Hybrid Production with AI track examines how AI is streamlining workflows from on-set production to post-production. The Evolving Consumer Experiences track focuses on new AI-driven methods for distributing, personalizing and enhancing storytelling.

Also new this year, the Startup Showcase, a new category of event where brands will take the stage to deliver rapid-fire presentations on how their innovations fit into the broader content ecosystem. Attendees will discover how emerging solutions will transform production, distribution and audience engagement. Audience members will select the most promising startup to participate in a Fireside Chat for an extended conversation.

Expect more interactive programming on the Startup Stage with an exclusive workshop: Getting Started with Generative AI provides creators and technologists a hands-on experience using AI tools that are accelerating character, environment and asset creation.

Brands showcasing at PropelME include Advanced Image Robotics, Anantadi, AudioShake, BeeYou.tv, bit part, EON Media Corp, Fastah Inc, Flomenco, Frammer AI, Lightcraft Technology, Logituit, MID49 and Voyage Audio. Learn more to join PropelME.

NAB Show says it will provide unparalleled access to the latest AI-driven tools, insights and discussions with highlights that include:

Safeguarding IP in the Era of AI: From Deepfakes to Digital Deception – A look at how creators, studios and talent can protect their IP from misinformation while leveraging AI, featuring Dan Neely, CEO of Vermillio and one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI.

DeepSeek and the New Reality: Progress or Pandora’s Box – A dive into the commoditization of AI models and the urgent need for media companies to prioritize competitive differentiation at the application layer, ethics and governance, featuring insights from industry leaders like Andy Beach, former Microsoft CTO.

AI Innovation Pavilion – A central hub on the show floor displaying the latest advancements in AI tech, fostering connections and collaboration among industry leaders. Find out more on exhibiting.

Post|Production World's Expanded AI Track – A deeper dive into practical AI applications in video editing, motion graphics and animation.

Specialized AI Workshops – Covering AI-driven production workflows, generative content creation and AI-powered analytics.

“AI is transforming media and entertainment, unlocking new ways to tell stories, engage audiences and streamline production,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. “At NAB Show, we’re bringing together emerging tech and visionary creators to explore AI's ability to enhance storytelling.”

To register for the show, visit NABShow.com.