Cloud storage: Hype or Happening?

Cloud-based storage or other cloud-based software applications received much attention at NAB 2013 but how much of that is hype and how much is real in the broadcast pro video space? SCRI has conducted a comprehensive global survey of broadcasters and pro video facilities with Broadcast Engineering Magazine and tracked how these facilities are dealing with a wide range of new technologies in a new SCRI Broadcast Technology Report.

Across the board, about three in ten (31.7%) broadcast pro video facilities still do not know when they will be using cloud-based storage or other cloud-based software applications. Cable stations (25.6%) and production/post facilities (25.2%) are the vertical markets with the highest percentage of facilities already using cloud-based services. TV stations lag somewhat behind with 19.8% already using. Production/post facilities will kick up their usage of cloud-based services in 2013 by 16.1%, to a total of 41.3%, and by 2014 this will jump again to 55.3%.

When you take into account the 23.8% who are currently unsure when they will begin using, the actual adoption rate is likely to be even higher.

Storage as a service is the most commonly used cloud-based service – almost seven out of ten (69.1%) facilities across the board that are already using or planning to use cloud-based services in 2013, report that they use/will use storage as a service.

Again, production/post facilities are the biggest users – 79.1%; TV stations 65.2% and cable stations only 40.9%.

Regarding type of storage as a service used, file transfer/storage services (i.e. DropBox) is the most common (72.7%), with cloud-based storage services (i.e. Amazon S3, Glacier) lagging well behind (15.9%).

Software as a service is used less by respondents – 32.3% across the board; TV stations 36.4%, production/post 26.4% and cable 27.3%.

The Broadcast Technology Report includes more data on cloud storage / software as well as other key technology issues such as 3D, 4K, file-based workflows etc. The report also includes brand share for 2013 for several key product categories.