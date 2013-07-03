Cloud storage: Hype or Happening?
Cloud-based storage or other cloud-based software applications received much attention at NAB 2013 but how much of that is hype and how much is real in the broadcast pro video space? SCRI has conducted a comprehensive global survey of broadcasters and pro video facilities with Broadcast Engineering Magazine and tracked how these facilities are dealing with a wide range of new technologies in a new SCRI Broadcast Technology Report.
Across the board, about three in ten (31.7%) broadcast pro video facilities still do not know when they will be using cloud-based storage or other cloud-based software applications. Cable stations (25.6%) and production/post facilities (25.2%) are the vertical markets with the highest percentage of facilities already using cloud-based services. TV stations lag somewhat behind with 19.8% already using. Production/post facilities will kick up their usage of cloud-based services in 2013 by 16.1%, to a total of 41.3%, and by 2014 this will jump again to 55.3%.
When you take into account the 23.8% who are currently unsure when they will begin using, the actual adoption rate is likely to be even higher.
Storage as a service is the most commonly used cloud-based service – almost seven out of ten (69.1%) facilities across the board that are already using or planning to use cloud-based services in 2013, report that they use/will use storage as a service.
Again, production/post facilities are the biggest users – 79.1%; TV stations 65.2% and cable stations only 40.9%.
Regarding type of storage as a service used, file transfer/storage services (i.e. DropBox) is the most common (72.7%), with cloud-based storage services (i.e. Amazon S3, Glacier) lagging well behind (15.9%).
Software as a service is used less by respondents – 32.3% across the board; TV stations 36.4%, production/post 26.4% and cable 27.3%.
The Broadcast Technology Report includes more data on cloud storage / software as well as other key technology issues such as 3D, 4K, file-based workflows etc. The report also includes brand share for 2013 for several key product categories.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox