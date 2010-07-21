Strategic planning, business development top broadcast technology vendor improvement wish list

As part of the 2010 Big Broadcast Survey, about 800 broadcast technology hardware and software vendors were asked what they would most like to improve about their organizations.

Respondents were presented with the following list of nine issues and asked to rank which ones they would most like to change about their business:

Strategic planning/vision

Relationship with customers

Business development (partnerships)

Engineering

Marketing

Relationship with channel partners

Internal communications

Product management

Sales

The results provide interesting insight into the difference in attitudes and business approaches of vendors of different sizes and types.

Across all vendors, 42 percent of respondents want to change some aspect of their sales and marketing organization (sales, marketing or business development).

