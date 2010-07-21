Strategic planning, business development top broadcast technology vendor improvement wish list
As part of the 2010 Big Broadcast Survey, about 800 broadcast technology hardware and software vendors were asked what they would most like to improve about their organizations.
Respondents were presented with the following list of nine issues and asked to rank which ones they would most like to change about their business:
- Strategic planning/vision
- Relationship with customers
- Business development (partnerships)
- Engineering
- Marketing
- Relationship with channel partners
- Internal communications
- Product management
- Sales
The results provide interesting insight into the difference in attitudes and business approaches of vendors of different sizes and types.
Across all vendors, 42 percent of respondents want to change some aspect of their sales and marketing organization (sales, marketing or business development).
To read the full article, click here.
