PBS Heads to the Cloud With Prime Focus Technologies

CULVER CITY, CALIF.—PBS is building a new ecosystem for its Network Operations Center in the cloud with the help of Prime Focus Technologies’ CLEAR Media ERP Suite. PBS will migrate its content delivery, initial quality control and transcoding operations to the cloud.

CLEAR’s Broadcast Cloud and Cloud Operations modules will be used to automate PBS’ Direct to NOC file delivery process. All short turn external file-based content intended for the NOC will be ingested through CLEAR. CLEAR will also manage core operations like NOC-based media processing, storage and external file transfers. It also provides a unified dashboard to track business processes throughout the NOC in real time.

PBS and PFT evaluated and deployed the system at Maryland Public Television.

PBS VP of Operations Renard Jenkins said the deployment of CLEAR and the move to the cloud will help with goals like the future redesign and overhaul of PBS’ entire Media Supply Chain.