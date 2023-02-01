Marshall Broadcasting Backs Tegna Deal

By George Winslow
Standard General’s acquisition would “bring much-needed diversity and localism to America's broadcasting landscape”

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Pluria Marshall Jr., the CEO of Marshall Broadcasting, has sent a letter to FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel backing Standard General’s proposed acquisition of Tegna as being "in the public interest" and for providing “much-needed diversity and localism to America's broadcasting landscape”

“As CEO of Marshall Broadcasting Group - which previously owned Fox  affiliates in Iowa, Louisiana and Texas - I can speak firsthand to the  importance of people of color having a seat at a table that's largely bereft of diverse representation,” the letter said. “I also can speak to the noble  character and ethical business practices of Soo Kim - unlike those  who've tried to cast aspersions on him and this deal. Kim is a man of  immense integrity who is committed to transforming the media  landscape to make it more reflective of the country he loves dearly.”

The letter also noted that “Kim Is an accomplished, successful  broadcast media owner who has consistently succeeded in promoting  equity and inclusion in his many business endeavors.”

“Recognize Standard General's acquisition of  Tegna for exactly what It Is: a legitimate blueprint for how to give  minorities the seat at the table we richly deserve,” the letter concluded. “I urge you and your  colleagues to show real leadership and approve the Standard General Tegna merger.”

