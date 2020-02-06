VITEC Announces New Multicast-to-the-Edge HTML5 IPTV Player and Offers Early Adopter Program for Existing Enterprise IPTV Platform Customers

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Feb. 4, 2020 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it has launched an early adopter program for its enterprise customers to deploy and test its latest radical innovation, EZ TV Player Lite™. The new EZ TV Player Lite HTML5 browser-based player is a central component of the company's award-winning EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform, serving more than a million users in the corporate, government, military, and sports venue sectors.

HTML5 has become the technology of choice in the enterprise video industry, despite significant compromises in infrastructure costs, latency, and duplication of video streams due to the absence of multicast video support. VITEC's latest patent-pending technology uniquely enables multicast delivery of live and recorded video streams, all the way to enterprise users' computers, without going through multi-unicast distribution servers. The innovative EZ TV Player Lite solution is an intuitive HTML5 application that enables organizations to scale live multicast video services to any size user base without the major costs associated with traditional on-premise transcoding equipment, CDN subscriptions, and costly seat-licenses that result in compromised network bandwidth utilization.

"We're excited to announce the worldwide launch of the early adopter program for VITEC's innovative, browser-agnostic and OS-agnostic, multicast-to-the-edge HTML5 IPTV Player that delivers the latency, security, scalability, and bandwidth utilization efficiencies corporations require," said Eli Garten, SVP Enterprise Video Solutions at VITEC. "EZ TV Player Lite™ is a game changer in the Enterprise IPTV marketplace, allowing organizations to use their existing multicast content and existing network configurations to deliver live, multicast video directly to any workstation, laptop, or mobile device in sub-second glass-to-glass delay with no browser extensions or browser plugins."

VITEC's EZ TV Platform is one of the most deployed enterprise solutions for IPTV distribution and content management available today. Because existing HTML5 solutions ineffectively deliver hundreds, or thousands, of duplicated video streams throughout the corporate network, VITEC designed a totally different solution that avoids negatively impacting local area networks. The company strategically invested in creating a ground-breaking solution that provides video-centric users an alternative that does not compromise efficiency, playback delay, or increase in overall costs of the IT infrastructure.

VITEC's early adopter program is accessible to VITEC's exiting EZ TV Platform customers and strategic partners. The new EZ TV Player Lite technology will be demonstrated live at VITEC's booth in the upcoming ISE 2020 on Booth 14-M200.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

# # #

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, and sports and entertainment venues. VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency 4K video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2020 VITEC

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/200204VITEC.docx

Follow VITEC:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm