The New Management at Stage Tec: Sascha Khelifa and René Harder

Berlin, Germany - February 2020… Stage Tec Entwicklungsgesellschaft für professionelle Audiotechnik mbH in Berlin is getting a new management team: René Harder, who has been a vice-president for many years, and Sascha Khelifa, who is new to the team, are being appointed as managing directors.

Sascha Khelifa has been working in the pro audio industry for 20 years and brings many years of experience in sales management and general management to the position at Stage Tec. From 2008 to 2018 Mr. Khelifa was managing director of the renowned company Meyer Sound La. Germany GmbH. Sascha Khelifa will be responsible for sales and commercial management at Stage Tec. “Stage Tec is a globally active, well regarded company with an attractive portfolio. I am really looking forward to working with a dedicated team in Berlin,” explains Sascha Khelifa.

René Harder began working at Stage Tec as a software developer in 2003 and has gained extensive know-how in various areas as assistant to the management and vice president since 2013. “I am very honored to be joining the senior management team. I will continue to drive the development of innovative products at Stage Tec,” says René Harder, who as managing director will be responsible for production and technology.

Christophe Permantier had been working for Stage Tec as interim managing director since summer 2019 and has been able to successfully complete clarification of the shareholder structure and the management reorganization in a short period of time. Mr. Permantier moves from the management to the supervisory board, thus ensuring continuity with regard to the realignment and reorganization that has begun at Stage Tec.

About Stage Tec

Stage Tec Entwicklungsgesellschaft für professionelle Audiotechnik GmbH (Research and Development Company for professional audio technology), based in Berlin, Germany, specialises in the development and manufacture of innovative audio equipment. Stage Tec has an international reputation as one of the leading pioneers in the transition from analogue to digital audio technology. NEXUS® won the Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award in 2010 as “the finest, most versatile audio routing system available today”. Key products include the AURUS® direct access console (2002), the compact AURATUS® (2006) and CRESCENDO (2009) consoles for broadcast and theatre, and the ON AIR flex broadcast mixer (2014). www.stagetec.com

###