Just Add Power Makes the Grade for Fulton County Schools

LARGO, Fla. — Feb. 5, 2020 — Just Add Power (J+P), a leader in Ultra HD over IP video distribution, today announced that its Ultra HD over IP video distribution system has been installed at Fulton County Schools' (FCS) Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Georgia. Tasked with upgrading the EOC's technological capabilities, integrator Nisewonger AV relied on J+P's solutions to reliably distribute video content to a new 2 x 6 video wall, allowing Emergency Operations Department staff to monitor weather and security alerts, school IP camera feeds, social media postings, and local and state events.

"Previously, the EOC relied on a standard HDMI 8 x 8 matrix switcher for video distribution, which had run out of room, making future expansion impossible," said Adam Yates, vice president business development at Nisewonger AV. "Moving forward with a fixed-format approach would have required an upgrade to a much larger and more expensive switcher. Instead, we decided to utilize an AV over IP solution, which would allow us to create a virtually unlimited matrix switch system. But not just any solution would do. In mission-critical applications such as the EOC, it's necessary to deploy equipment with a great track record of operating reliably in 24/7 environments. We knew Just Add Power's Ultra HD over IP platform was up to the task."

FCS' J+P system offers ultra-low 16 milliseconds of latency from source to screen and supports 4K Ultra HD resolutions and HDMI 2.0 devices with HDCP 2.2. The platform enables seamless switching between any resolution HDMI source as well as uncompressed lossless multichannel audio formats, including Dolby Atmos support. Video wall functionality is built-in for displays installed in portrait and flipped configurations, as well as image push, pull, and pop features. An integrated scaler on the receiver automatically adjusts the picture to fit the screen.

Each of the 12 displays in the EOC's video wall is equipped with a VBS-HDIP-508PoE 3G receiver. Sources include multiple cable set-top boxes, an Apple TV, PCs, 10 Antrica SpotBox4K multiviewers for IP camera footage, a Biamp Tesira digital signal processor, and a VoIP voice system. 12 sources are connected to three J+P VBS-HDIP-747PoE 4-in-1 3G rack-mount transmitters, and eight are outfitted with VBS-HDIP-707PoE transmitters. In addition, the system features J+P's VBS-HDIP-759A 3G four-input tiling processor, which allows up to four sources to be viewed on a single display.

"With the safety of students and staff on the line, FCS had extremely high expectations for its video distribution system, and Nisewonger was able to meet and exceed them with our Ultra HD over IP platform," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at J+P. "The district has relied on the video wall heavily to monitor a wide range of video sources, and it hasn't let them down. We are proud of the rock-solid performance our solutions have provided in this — and many other — projects where there is no room for failure."

Information about Nisewonger AV is available at https://www.nisewongerav.com/. More information about J+P and its products is available at www.justaddpower.com.

