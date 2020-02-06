Joe Roberts Joins RTI as CEO

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Feb. 4, 2020 — RTI, a global leader in control and automation, today announced the appointment of Joe Roberts as Chief Executive Officer. He will lead the company through initiatives that expand the RTI control platform with unique solutions for its global resimercial customers. Roberts takes over for interim CEO Mark Derus, who will return to his role as Chief Financial Officer.

"We're very fortunate to have Joe join us as CEO," Derus said. "His passion for building a culture that consistently delivers exceptional service and innovative products makes him a perfect fit. Under Joe's leadership, we look forward to expanding the business opportunities for our distribution partners around the world."

Roberts has a history of customer focus, product innovation and delivery, and is well-known in the industry for turning around Core Brands and reestablishing ELAN as a leading control brand. During his time at Core Brands and then Nortek, he and his teams had earned coveted awards including top dealer program, human interface of the year, customer service awards, and best product awards across multiple categories. Roberts will inject his brand of customer focus and leadership into RTI, accelerating innovation within the residential market, and positioning the company to expand its suite of solutions for the commercial market.

"I am excited to join RTI, where the team shares my passion for our dealers," said Roberts. "We have a strong foundation with nearly three decades of creative solutions for both residential and commercial integrators worldwide. I look forward to leading the team to build on this momentum."

Roberts is a C-level executive and a product visionary with over 20 years' global experience with companies in the smart home and office, IoT, cloud, and software-as-a-service markets. As president of Core Brands, he was recognized for building an award-winning product portfolio across multiple categories. Roberts later helped lead the merger with Nortek Security & Control. He has held executive level, general management, and senior marketing positions at The Learning Company, Broderbund, Corel, eLanguage, and others.

Roberts will be on hand at ISE 2020, where RTI will highlight powerful presentation, collaboration, and media distribution solutions for integrators looking to expand their businesses beyond the home into commercial and resimercial projects.

About RTI

RTI delivers the connected world to users' fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for smart homes and businesses. Guided by a passion for delivering the ultimate user experience, the company's award-winning solutions bring entertainment, environment, and security into harmony with a powerful ecosystem that is easy enough for anyone to use. The RTI portfolio offers beautifully designed remote controls, touchpanels, apps, processors, and A/V distribution, all backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer® programming software, enabling integrators to deliver complete custom control for their clients.

The RTI family of innovative control solutions includes Pro Control. Affordable and easy to program, this line of remote controls, processors, and ProPanel® app is engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities and brings unprecedented value to professionally installed control systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

More information is available at www.rticorp.com and www.procontrol.com.

