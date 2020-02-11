BirdDog Announces NDI® Wallplates

BirdDog, a leading manufacturer of NDI tools has today announced the launch of NDI Wallplates, further extending the reach of NDI into the world of Professional AV.

Debuting at ISE and shipping from December 2020, the BirdDog NDI wallplate features include:

NDI Hardware for permanent mounting on walls and boardroom tables

Two models: Wallplate output for playing out NDI to two destinations simultaneously such as dual boardroom TV Screens and Wallplate Input with EDID for encoding two sources such as laptops into NDI to send to Wallplate output for display

Crestron control library

RESTful API for automation

One Ethernet cable for Power (PoE), Video, and Audio

Soft glow status that is customisable in the Web GUI

Wallplates are built upon BirdDog’s custom NDI chip and can be totally automated via the newly released RESTful API,feature PoE for single Ethernet cable functionality, Mic Input, Speaker output, interchangeable faceplates, soft glow status indicators, and an easy to use web management console to change settings.

Designed to be flush-mounted inside walls, lecterns, and boardroom tables, NDI Wallplates are the perfect solution for new builds and retrofitting in large education campuses, office buildings, hospitals, stadiums, conference centres, hotels, casinos, houses of worship, government and military buildings, broadcasters, and any facility where distributed content is required.



“Since its inception, NDI has been blazing the path for content distribution as an alternative to easy to deploy Gigabit Ethernet networks,” said Dan Miall, BirdDog Co-Founder and CEO. “Here at BirdDog we are always pushing the boundaries of this technology and are excited about its possibilities. With the release of NDI Wallplates, we believe the vision of NDI as a true distribution format has come to fruition.”



NDI Wallplates are a modular design allowing shell installation in advance meaning AV installers simply clicking in the electronics. NDI Wallplates are PoE so it’s truly a single cable installation using Ethernet for power, video, and audio.

About BirdDog:

BirdDog Australia Pty Ltd (BirdDog) was founded in 2016 with a mission to create the world’s best video over IP products and workflows. BirdDog developed embedded NDI® hardware and implemented into a range of high definition and 4K broadcast video converters, robotic pan-tilt-zoom cameras, and a suite of software products to tie end to end workflows together.



BirdDog products are available globally through a network of distributors and resellers and used by some of the biggest names in Broadcast, AV, House of Worship, Live Streaming, Esports, and Education. BirdDog’s headquarters are in Melbourne, Australia with in-country presence in USA and UK.



To learn more about BirdDog, please visit http://www.bird-dog.tv/.



BirdDog Contact:

Eamon Drew

eamon@bird-dog.tv



Media Contact:

Laura Westrope

Manor Marketing

laura@manormarketing.tv

Phone: +44 (0) 7436 874 000



