Globecast Tech for Cloud, Live Sports Planned for 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The 2020 NAB Show will be a chance for Globecast to demonstrate the work that it has done regarding cloud technology and live sports content acquisition services, highlighted by recent customer deployments and products like the Globecast VN.

The Globecast VN service brings two-way, high-bandwidth, IP-over-satellite connectivity to locations where terrestrial networks fail or are inconsistent, per Globecast. The system is designed to allow for easy delivery of streaming, file transfers, Wi-Fi, 4K, 8K and 360-degree live content using native IP-based satellite transmission from remote locations. Globecast also touts the platforms use for live sports and other events, or to deliver a signal, or group of signals, to a remote venue.

The company also has its new live sports content acquisition service set for demonstration. The service manages the acquisition and distribution of content across the entire chain and deploys high-volume, premium quality encoding technology from Globecast’s Media Center in Culver City, Calif.

In addition, Globecast will highlight some of its real-world customer development and deployments that showcase its global cloud playout technological and service models. A new expansion of the Galaxy 19 platform and international channel business, which was acquired as part of a wider deal with PSSI, will also be shown.

Globecast will be located at booth SU9910 during the 2020 NAB Show, which takes place from April 18-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

