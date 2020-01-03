Utah Scientific Names Schilberg Director of Product Development, Tech Marketing

In his new role, John Schilberg’s duties will include assisting with product design and release.

SALT LAKE CITY—John Schilberg has been appointed director of product development and technical marketing at Utah Scientific, the company announced. Schilberg’s focus on product development will be guided by working with industry professionals, in-house engineers and existing and potential customers, the company said.

John Schillberg

His responsibilities include assisting in the design and release of products and as serving as the company’s technical spokesperson. He will also develop and deliver engineering presentations, consult on improving the company’s web presence and lead other marketing initiatives.

“John brings extensive system design, customer engagement experience and many years of engineering project management to the table at the perfect time for Utah Scientific," said Dave Burland, Utah Scientific president and CEO.

Before taking on the new role, Schilberg has worked as a regional sales manager for Utah Scientific. His experience as a vendor and end user give him the experience to help lead Utah Scientific in its product portfolio development, the company said.

"The combination of technology and the joy of working with such diversely talented people in content creation, distribution and equipment design brings all of the things I love under one umbrella," said Schilberg.

Schilberg will report to Brett Benson, vice president of strategic accounts, and work out of his Dallas area office.

More information is available on the company’s website.