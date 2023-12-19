Sony Releases New Firmware For Airpeak S1 Drone

SAN DIEGO—Sony Electronics has released a new firmware update for its Airpeak S1 professional drone.

New features in the FOTA2.1.0, APF2.20 and APB2.2.0 update include:

Enhanced mapping mission, which streamlines the surveying workflow by enabling automatic flight for mapping missions through the Airpeak Flight mobile app. The feature uses RTK kit RTK-1 and Gimbal GBL-PX1, facilitates the efficient creation of 2D ortho maps, 3D models and point clouds, with mission planning possible both manually and via KML format imports. The update also simplifies the addition of high-precision positioning data to captured images.

Enhanced automatic return to home, a new feature on the Airpeak drone that enhances safety and efficiency. It enables automatic activation and aircraft guidance back to home in low battery situations or times when signal is lost. It intelligently calculates and navigates bypass routes to avoid restricted airspace or obstacles along the return path. Users have the option to choose between Basic and Advanced modes for the RTH feature.

Precision flight path recreation via the new Direct Repeat Flight feature for the Airpeak drone. Besides recreating a previously flown flight path, it recreates specific gimbal and camera movements.

Expanded camera compatibility, including new support for the a7RM3A camera and other models.

Extended iPad and iPhone compatibility, including the iPhone SE third generation, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14.

Sony also said it has formed new partnerships with AirData UAV, HEXAGON Smart Net and Inertial Labs to enhance its capabilities.