SAG-AFTRA Votes to Join Writers' Strike

As expected, the leaders of SAG-AFTRA have voted to go on strike and have the union’s 160,000 members join the Hollywood writers already on strike at midnight July 14.

The strike promises to be one of the most bitter and long lasting in recent years, with the two sides far apart on a number of major issues. The WGA went on strike on May 2.

In an order issued to members, the leaders of the SAG-AFTRA union said the "National Board has declared a strike of all covered services under the Producer-SAG-AFTRA Codified Basic Agreement and SAG-AFTRA Television Agreements and their related agreements (`TV/Theatrical Contracts') and instructs all SAG-AFTRA members to cease rendering all services and performing all work covered by the TV/Theatrical Contracts,” starting at 12:01 AM Pacific Time, July 14, 2023.

AG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said, “SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP’s responses to the union’s most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity, and on behalf of our membership, with a strike recommendation to our National Board. The board will discuss the issue this morning and will make its decision.”