Pixotope Releases Pixotope Pocket Mobile App

OSLO—Virtual production solution provider Pixotope has announced the full public launch of its its mobile app, Pixotope Pocket.

Initially introduced as an exclusive offering for Pixotope Education Program partners, Pixotope Pocket is designed to democratize the creation of immersive content by providing easy access to augmented reality (AR) and virtual studio (VS) tools and workflows.

Users with a Pixotope Graphics license can access the app with a smartphone running iOS and a PC with Windows system to create powerful and immersive content anywhere without the need for a fully equipped studio.

“Pixotope Pocket is maturing beyond its initial educational focus, transforming into a powerful tool for all content creators,” states David Dowling, Pixotope’s chief revenue officer. “This accessible solution empowers creatives to explore and test virtual environments with ease, ultimately enhancing pre-production efficiency and streamlining the overall virtual production process. By leveraging Pixotope Pocket, creators are no longer confined to studios; they have the freedom to work from anywhere with minimal equipment.”

The company reported that unlike traditional AR and VS workflows, Pixotope Pocket users do not need a broadcast camera and tracking software and hardware. The creative can use their mobile phone camera to shoot footage while Pixotope Pocket takes care of the camera tracking. It does this by combining device motion tracking, camera scene capture, and advanced scene processing. Video and tracking data are transmitted via SRT stream through a local network to the local machine that has Pixotope Graphics installed, the company explained.

“We aim to democratize this powerful technology by placing it in the hands of creatives,” Dowling added. “We envision camera operators unlocking the potential of AR visualization and social media content creators pushing the boundaries of storytelling. We’re excited to see how these professionals will leverage the technology to shape the future of virtual production.”

Pixotope Pocket is currently available for iOS with a planned expansion to Android platforms, opening up a world of possibilities to creatives across various operating systems.