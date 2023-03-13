NAB Announces 2023 Engineering Achievement Award Honorees

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has announced that Beasley Media Group's Michael Cooney and NBCUniversal Local's H. Douglas Lung are the recipients of the 2023 NAB Engineering Achievement Awards.

Lung is a longtime contributor to TV Tech who has contributed more than 300 columns to the magazine.

They will be honored at the We Are Broadcasters Awards, held on the Main Stage of the 2023 NAB Show on April 18 at 10 a.m.

Established in 1959, the Radio and Television Engineering Achievement Awards are given to individuals who are nominated by their peers for significant contributions to advancing broadcast engineering.

As vice president of Broadcast Technology for NBCUniversal Local, Lung leads NBC and Telemundo-owned stations' RF and transmission affairs, including microwave, radars, satellite uplinks, and FCC technical filings.

Beginning his career in 1976 at KSCI in Los Angeles, Lung has nearly 50 years of experience in broadcast television engineering. Beginning in 1985, he led the engineering department for what was to become the Telemundo network and station group, assisting in the design, construction and installation of the company's broadcast and cable facilities. Other projects include work on the launch of Hawaii's first UHF TV station, the rollout and testing of the ATSC mobile-handheld standard, and software development related to the incentive auction TV spectrum repack.

In addition to being a longtime columnist for TV Technology, Lung is also a regular contributor to IEEE Broadcast Technology. He received a Tech Leadership Award from digital media publisher Future in 2021 and is a member of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society and the Society of Broadcast Engineers.

Michael Cooney is the chief technology officer at Beasley Media Group, which he joined in 2007. A member of the company's Executive Committee, he is responsible for the supervision and oversight of all engineering and technology matters related to Beasley's 61 radio stations, as well as assisting in the management of the company's capital and operating budgets.

Cooney is well-known in broadcast radio as a stakeholder and leader on numerous industry working groups. He is a former chairman of NAB's Radio Technology Committee, a member of the NAB Automotive Initiative Committee, a member of the Technical Committee for the Broadcast Traffic Consortium and a former radio representative for the NAB FASTROAD Committee.

Cooney received the 2016 Radio World Excellence in Engineering Award and was named by Radio & Television Business Report as a Top Technology Leader in 2022 and 2023. A certified engineer by the Society of Broadcast Engineers, he has presented at several NAB conferences over the years.