GV Media Universe Becomes a Multiverse

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has announced sweeping plans for the 2023 NAB Show to showcase a number of new hardware and software tools that are designed to provide users with much more flexibility in the way they work or where they work.

“We recognize that our customers have to rapidly adapt to changing conditions,” said Marek Kielczewski, CTO Grass Valley. “Every new product we introduce ensures that they can make those changes quickly and easily – and make those changes in the context of the technology they already have.”

“You’ve heard us talk about the Grass Valley Media Universe, our way of enabling workflows that bring together new and existing technology from Grass Valley and other vendors to the industry,” he continued. “I actually think of it as a multiverse. There are so many different ways we can configure and deploy workflows. It really can be unique to every customer. That’s what you are going to see at NAB.”

New solutions launching at NAB 2023 include: