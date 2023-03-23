GV Media Universe Becomes a Multiverse
Grass Valley has announced a host of new hardware and software tools that will be on display at 2023 NAB Show
MONTREAL—Grass Valley has announced sweeping plans for the 2023 NAB Show to showcase a number of new hardware and software tools that are designed to provide users with much more flexibility in the way they work or where they work.
“We recognize that our customers have to rapidly adapt to changing conditions,” said Marek Kielczewski, CTO Grass Valley. “Every new product we introduce ensures that they can make those changes quickly and easily – and make those changes in the context of the technology they already have.”
“You’ve heard us talk about the Grass Valley Media Universe, our way of enabling workflows that bring together new and existing technology from Grass Valley and other vendors to the industry,” he continued. “I actually think of it as a multiverse. There are so many different ways we can configure and deploy workflows. It really can be unique to every customer. That’s what you are going to see at NAB.”
New solutions launching at NAB 2023 include:
- New Kayenne switcher panel with touchscreen transition control. A choice of buttons or touchscreen allows TDs to use whichever mode is more comfortable for their style of working. Also new is a software update that allows flexible assignment of M/E keyers. Keyers from one ME bank may be assigned to another for optimized usage of all available keyers.
- LDX C135 compact camera for easy positioning and remote operation. The LDX C135 offers all the award-winning features of the full-size UHD HDR native LDX 135 camera in a compact housing. The camera integrates seamless with camera-robotics and Creative Grading for remotely IP or cloud-connected shading to provide new options for rich storytelling from all those hard to reach, unmanned places. And with the unique NativeIP option, the camera becomes a fully SMPTE 2110 enabled camera.
- Processing will introduce new functionality in both the Densité XIP-3911 and Kudos Pro series along with new Flex MV and KIP-X240 multiviewers. GV Orbit will also show hybrid infrastructure orchestration with a new Tally system.
- AMPP Local provides a new option for a SaaS platform that is entirely on-premises. When you need to be completely disconnected from the internet, AMPP Local hosts the entire AMPP instance, both control plane and data plane, in an on-prem COTS datacenter. Also showing for the first time is the AMPP Streaming SDK. The SDK makes it easy for 3rd parties to stream 10-bit HDR and UHD signals to and from AMPP with a quality and responsiveness that is specifically designed for live performance.
- AMPP Grid provides horizontal scalability by allowing multiple compute nodes to be connected into a single pool of compute with uncompressed video flows moving seamlessly between machines with minimal latency.
- Working seamlessly with live production applications, Framelight X can quickly assemble playlists from LiveTouch X replay, use HTML5 graphics in its editor, easily transcode the various flows that AMPP supports, and provide federated rendering that brings together the work of a distributed creative team into a single project.
- Ignite production automation now controls AMPP-connected devices such as K-Frame CS X for easy migration to cloud-enhanced workflows. AMPP clip players populated from Framelight X or an on-prem MAM can be triggered using a MOS rundown. Access Ignite from anywhere over the internet with Alto, the new AMPP application set for Ignite.
- GV Playout X will also be demonstrating new HTML5 graphics along with alternative options from third-party graphics solutions for easy integration into existing workflows. GV Playout X continues to simplify transition to cloud-enhanced workflows from existing playout systems.
- In addition to all of the new technology from Grass Valley, over a dozen third-party vendors from the GV Alliance will demonstrate how their validated solutions expand the capabilities in the GV Media Universe for contribution, distribution, intercom, graphics, audio mixing, commentary, and more.
