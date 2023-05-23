Comcast Introduces Now TV

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast has unveiled Now TV a new streaming offering that includes 40+ live channels from A&E, AMC, Hallmark and Warner Bros. Discovery, plus 20+ integrated FAST channels from NBC, Sky and Xumo Play, and a subscription to Peacock Premium at no additional cost.

The launch illustrates how pay TV operators are crafting new bundles of internet and video that incorporate streaming services and are designed to appeal to cord-cutters and other consumers looking for less pricey packages.

Launching in the coming weeks, Now TV will be available to Xfinity Internet customers for a $20 a month with no equipment required, and the ability to sign up and cancel anytime, Comcast said.

“With content and connectivity at the core of our company, we are uniquely positioned to build and deliver streaming entertainment offerings unlike anything else out there today,” said Dave Watson, president and CEO, Comcast Cable. “Now TV is a great example of how our company brings together its collective video experiences, innovative technology, and superior broadband service to deliver some of the best entertainment into one affordable steaming bundle.”

Comcast reported that Now TV is the newest video offering from Comcast that leverages its global technology platform, the engine that powers the company’s entertainment and connectivity products and experiences. Built using cross-company innovation and technology from Xfinity, Peacock, Sky and Xumo, Now TV is the first streaming offering in the market to combine a live TV streaming service, free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, and a subscription video on demand (SVOD) service.