2022 Tech Leadership Awards Now Accepting Nominations

The 2022 edition of the Tech Leadership Awards, presented by TV Tech, NextTV, B&C and Multichannel News, is now accepting nominations for the products and people at the forefront of innovation in the TV, digital, streaming and multichannel industries.

The Tech Leadership Individual Awards go to executives who have made notable contributions to improve the way their companies and the industry has used or deployed technology that have led their industries into new directions. There is no fee to nominate individuals.

Categories for the Tech Leadership Product Awards include:

Advertising, Subscriber and Enterprise Technology

Cloud and IP Technology

Facilities, Studios and Services

OTT and Streaming Technology

Production Technology

TV Infrastructure

There is a fee per product or service nomination.

Last year’s individual recipients included Brett Jenkins and Doug Lung.

All nominees will be featured in a digital guide distributed to subscribers of TV Tech, NextTV, B&C and MCN, with winners of the Tech Leadership Individual and Product Awards appearing in the November issue of TV Tech.

Nominations for the Tech Leadership Award are open until Sept. 22 and winners will be announced In October.

For more information, visit the Tech Leadership Award website (opens in new tab).