2022 Tech Leadership Awards Now Accepting Nominations
By Tom Butts published
Awards honor individual and product standouts in the M&E tech sector
The 2022 edition of the Tech Leadership Awards, presented by TV Tech, NextTV, B&C and Multichannel News, is now accepting nominations for the products and people at the forefront of innovation in the TV, digital, streaming and multichannel industries.
The Tech Leadership Individual Awards go to executives who have made notable contributions to improve the way their companies and the industry has used or deployed technology that have led their industries into new directions. There is no fee to nominate individuals.
Categories for the Tech Leadership Product Awards include:
- Advertising, Subscriber and Enterprise Technology
- Cloud and IP Technology
- Facilities, Studios and Services
- OTT and Streaming Technology
- Production Technology
- TV Infrastructure
There is a fee per product or service nomination.
Last year’s individual recipients included Brett Jenkins and Doug Lung.
All nominees will be featured in a digital guide distributed to subscribers of TV Tech, NextTV, B&C and MCN, with winners of the Tech Leadership Individual and Product Awards appearing in the November issue of TV Tech.
Nominations for the Tech Leadership Award are open until Sept. 22 and winners will be announced In October.
For more information, visit the Tech Leadership Award website (opens in new tab).
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
