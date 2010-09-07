Yamgo TV launches free 24-hour sports news channel

UK-based Yamgo is now offering a 24/7 feed from the Outdoor Sport News Channel, which will provide up-to-date sports news free across a wide variety of mobile phones globally. The 24/7 channel provides news, interviews, highlights and scores from Formula One, cricket, tennis, rugby, boxing, motorsports and other athletic tournaments.

Founded in 2005, Yamgo delivers live TV and video clips to mobile phones worldwide by dynamically adapting video streams to different devices and networks.