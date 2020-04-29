Teradek Technology Behind Johnson & Johnson's ‘The Road to a Vaccine’

LOS ANGELES—When director George Barnes was approached by the Vimby team to help remotely produce Johnson & Johnson’s multi-platform live-streamed eight-episode original series, “The Road to a Vaccine,” he was on board immediately. Known as one of the forerunners of live streaming (NHL Stanley Cup, gameshow for “Avengers Infinity Wars,” H&R Block’s 12-hour Twitter Slothstream), Barnes jumped at the chance to explore the scientific efforts underway around the world to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.

“The brand, agency, production company and my go-to streaming support, Teradek, all came together quickly, developing the project in an environment of safety and social distancing,” Barnes says. His first task was to find a way to connect with various subjects remotely and direct the project from off-set. Fortunately, Barnes' home studio, "which really is a complete studio type installation of my location based live streaming package, was instantly adaptable," he explains.

Next big step: a setup that would deliver interviews by journalist/author Lisa Ling with leading scientists and public health experts from around the world to an audience. Barnes’ answer was Teradek.

“They have been a key part of my productions for years, from the Bolt 3000 to the Bond and now the Cubes," he says. "The hardware is very reliable even in harsh conditions, and the support is great. To make the series happen, we needed eight encoders and decoders—all at the height of the pandemic panic.”

“When George came to us with an urgent request for eight Cube encoders and eight Cube decoders, we were a little stretched,” admits Martin Vann, senior vice president of sales at Creative Solutions, Teradek’s parent division. “We were working with a reduced staff and were busy shipping product to hospitals, government officials, churches and our business partners around the world, but we have a great operations team, and we knew this project deserved immediate attention.”

Literally overnight, Teradek’s team put together a package of Cubes, which are designed to deploy fast so that users can be up and running in hours. The Teradek Bond and Cube encoders would allow Barnes to send video from any SDI or HDMI video source over the internet. They both feature HEVC compression, and Bond specializes in creating a redundant and reliable internet connection. Once the Bond and Cubes are deployed, Barnes would receive his video feeds from CORE, Teradek’s cloud-based management platform, and begin the work of putting his show together.

"Cube, Bond and CORE are providing an exceptional workflow for this project. These products are easy to deploy, designed to be used together in an integrated workflow, highly reliable and scalable on an as needed basis,” explains Vann. “While George is exceptionally knowledgeable about live production, CORE was actually designed for users with limited live production backgrounds. It’s drag and drop approach to project management appeals to both new and sophisticated users, added Vann.

Once Barnes received his Cubes, his next step was to put together different sterilized cinema packages that could be self-set up.

“Several kits have gone out by themselves to scientific locations throughout the world," he explains. "Our first interview, Dr. Paul Stoffels, a leading scientist in Belgium, has a Cube encoder paired to one of our decoders, routed through our studio where clients on the Johnson & Johnson team around the world can view in real time."

Barnes was surprised at how quickly clients adapted to the remote process. "Having worked with influencers for a lot of commercial productions, I find that they are actually more comfortable in their own home environment than when on set with the whole production scenario. They are only interacting directly with me. This remote production allows anyone who is not a megastar to be their authentic selves because there are no crew or client distractions. We are getting the first shot off in less than an hour. When was the last time that happened on set?”

“The last few weeks have been humbling,” Barnes adds. “Watching the total pause of the production industry is sobering. Having expertise in remote production and the live streaming space is a blessing. It’s important to give credit where credit is due—and two companies have enabled me to thrive in these strange times. First, Teradek for making the gear that encodes and delivers our content, and to their support team who really stepped up to get me the additional hardware I needed to make the Johnson & Johnson job happen, literally the next day. And to Verizon, the connection is a critical component in the workflow—the FIOS internet service in my home is fantastic.”

The initial live stream with Ling and Stoffels garnered more than 180,000 views on LinkedIn alone, and more than 50,000,000 impressions in the first week with all platforms combined. Each of the eight 30-minute programs will reveal what health organizations and scientists from around the world are doing to make the world safer from COVID-19 as quickly and safely as possible.

Johnson & Johnson, working with BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority,) has committed more than $1 billion dollars to Novel Coronavirus Vaccine Research and Development. They expect to initiate Phase 1 Human Clinical Studios of Vaccine Candidates by September 2020 at the latest. "The world is facing an urgent public health crisis, and we are committed to doing our part to make a COVID-19 vaccine available and affordable globally as quickly as possible,” says Alex Gorsky, chairman and chief executive officer, Johnson & Johnson.