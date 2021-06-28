PlayBox Neo Automates Operations For Jamaican Broadcaster, Thai Satellite Operator

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—PlayBox Neo announced that it has recently updated broadcast services for two clients, providing a capture and graphics solution for Thai satellite platform operator MVTV and an automated playout system for Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ), the company said.

The new integrated playout installation for PBCJ supports daily 24-hour broadcasts with automated output that allows for live events to be inserted into the schedule and broadcast as needed, the company said.

The system is providing quantifiable operational and economic benefits for PBCJ, a government agency with its transmission and production center in Kingston, PlayBox Neo said.

“PlayBox met all our technical requirements, interfacing into our studio complex without problems,” said Maurice Marshall, Technical Operations Manager for PBCJ. “Most importantly, it gave us an uncompromised high-quality output and reliable unattended performance, allowing us to make the best use of our operators and engineers. It was simple to install, even in a pandemic when we had to rely on remote support.”

The PlayBox channel-in-a-box solution is designed to integrate into both existing SDI and IP infrastructures. It can deliver content at up to 4K UHD, the company said.

Interfaces with third-party equipment, including routers and master control switchers, as well as with SRT and FTP applications are available to support automated ingest, it said.

The PlayBox architecture of smart software runs on COTS hardware, ensuring resiliency and the ability to configure fully redundant systems, the company said.

Broadcast graphics are included in the integrated playout package, with rich designs for graphics and templates created in user-friendly HTML5 software, it said.

In Bangkok, Thailand, MVTV invested in PlayBox Neo’s Capture Suite, multi-channel ingest and TitleBox Neo-20 graphics and text creation running in an AirBox Neo-20 operating environment.

"We have been a PlayBox Neo customer for many years and decided now was the right time to upgrade all our PlayBox Neo systems to the latest Neo-20 version," said Worawut Tavipvoradech, MVTV CEO. "My colleagues find PlayBox Neo reliable and easy to operate, giving easy access to all the creative and process control facilities they need within a logical and eye-friendly user interface.”

With the new Capture Suite, incoming content can be edited and transmission can begin before downloading is complete, thus offering MVTV time savings and the ability to compete in processing late-breaking news, Tavipvoradech said.

AirBox Neo-20 is a core element of the Playbox Neo channel-in-a-box system. It is a fully scalable playout engine that allows media files of different types to be combined into one playlist with support for live inputs.

TitleBox Neo-20 is a fully interactive 4K UHD/HD/SD graphics, titling and text display engine for use in broadcasting, education, hospitality and the wider business sector, the company said.