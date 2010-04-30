Linear Acoustic launches LQ-1000 loudness quality monitor
Linear Acoustic has launched the LQ-1000, which provides comprehensive loudness and peak level metering of up to eight channels of 5.1 surround and/or stereo AES or SDI audio per industry-standard ITU-R BS.1770. In the LQ-1000, current loudness, target loudness and peak level are clearly indicated with large numbers. In addition, loudness and peak level are displayed simultaneously on a familiar bar graph display.
Thumbnail input meters confirm signal presence and level on all channels, and a histogram shows loudness over the duration of the program. Color is used to display the loudness comfort zone — green if within target, blue if too quiet, yellow if getting loud and red if too loud.
