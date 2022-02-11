Audio-Technica Gear Captures the Sound of the Beijing Winter Olympics

STOW, Ohio—An “exceptional number” of Audio-Technica microphones, headphones and associated accessories are being used by Olympic Broadcasting Services, host broadcaster of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, it was announced this week.

(Image credit: IOC)

Audio-Technica has been a provider of audio acquisition gear to the Olympics for the past 26 years.

Camera positions are often set up with Audio-Technica’s shotgun microphones; at Beijing there are over 700, with the majority being BP4027 & BP4029 stereo models in order to deliver an enhanced soundscape.

Microphones have been deployed in multiple competition venues that house speed skating, ice hockey and figure skating competitions, where approximately 60 pieces of AT880b contact microphone are sunk into the ice fields before being frozen, to pick up the often only subtle sound of competitors’ skates.

More than 50 channels of ATW-5000 Series wireless beltpack microphone systems are being used to cover curling, often working continuously for up to 13 hours per day in what the company says “can be a challenging competition environment, both in terms of temperatures and radio frequency planning.”

To capture a venue’s “ambient” sound—delivered in 5.1 surround—a combination of AT4050 mono and AT4050ST stereo large diaphragm microphones are often hung from high in venues, along with a pair of stereo BP4025 microphones fitted to a custom windshield mount in a 4.0 setting. In total there are over 200 of these ambient microphones throughout the various competition sites, Audio-Technica said.

U851R boundary microphones, in special “winter white” colors, BP899 & BP898 lapel microphones hidden discreetly around the fields of play, and a healthy quantity of in-ear E-Series monitors and Mx-Series headphones help complete the extensive inventory delivered by Audio-Technica into the host city.

After having been introduced at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo last summer, 14 of Audio-Technica’s prototype 8.0 microphones—each consisting of eight 12mm diameter microphone elements—form part of OBS’s immersive audio program delivery package, mixed in real-time in this fast-paced live sports environment.