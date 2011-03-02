AVLEX INTRODUCES MIPRO 7-SERIES WIRELESS MICROPHONE SYSTEMS

Kansas City, MO – March 2011 … Avlex Corporation, the name audio professionals turn to for world-class wireless technology and microphones, proudly introduces the MIPRO ACT-7 Series Wideband Wireless Microphone Systems. Consisting of the MIPRO ACT-717a single channel, ACT-727a dual channel, and ACT-747a quad channel UHF receivers, the ACT-7Ta wideband UHF bodypack transmitter, and the ACT-7Ha wideband UHF handheld transmitter, MIPRO’s new ACT-7 Series Wideband Wireless Microphone Systems feature, stellar sound quality, and the rich feature set MIPRO is well-known for. These systems are the ideal choice for use in live performance, churches, theater, presentations, and countless additional applications where bandwidth is restricted.

The MIPRO ACT-717a, ACT-727a, and ACT-747a receivers each offer ultra-wide 216 MHz bandwidth (482 – 698 MHz) across three 72 MHz wide bands and provide up to 48 interference-free operating channels in band 5UA and 6UA and up to 44 interference-free operating channels in band 5US—facilitating plenty of choice to identify and select an open frequency, no matter how crowded the RF conditions may be. Band 5UA and 6UA receivers offer 384 selectable preset frequencies and band 5US receivers offer 364 selectable preset frequencies in 15 groups for quick easy set up and operation. A 16th user definable group enables users to select and save up to 16 user-defined presets choosing from 2,881 frequencies in each band. As is the case with MIPRO’s ACT Series wireless systems, the company’s highly acclaimed AutoScan and Automatic Channel Targeting (ACT) channel setup technologies are present to make operation effortless.

Additional features of the MIPRO ACT-7 Series receivers include PLL (Phase-locked loop) synthesized RF technology with low spurious emissions and increased RF stability, third generation RF circuitry featuring improved anti-interference characteristics and increased interference-free channel operation, and enhanced RF saturated dynamic range that decreases interference and THD. Additionally, these True Diversity receivers incorporate MIPRO’s PiloTone and NoiseLock circuitry to improve reception with less interference and include RF interference warning indicators. The displays are easy to read, thanks to the industry's only multi-functional full-color VFD (vacuum fluorescent display). For even greater control, MIPRO’s RCS27 software enables real-time computer set up, control, and monitoring.

Optimized for use with the new ACT-7 Series receivers, MIPRO’s ACT-7Ta wideband UHF bodypack transmitter offers a wealth of functionality. The new ACT-7Ta features improved RF circuitry, with expanded 36 MHz bandwidth. The transmitter’s high SPL input with MIPRO’s proprietary “Photo-cell Coupling” high dynamic range modulation circuitry further increases audio performance. Featuring a selectable impedance switch for mic, guitar, or line inputs, full sensitivity potentiometer level adjustment, a silent on/off switch, ACT circuitry for easy frequency setup, and mini-XLR connectivity with a threaded bayonet attachment, the new ACT-7Ta offers a comprehensive feature set. With durable lightweight magnesium alloy construction, it’s ready for the rigors of everyday use.

MIPRO’s ACT-7HMa wideband UHF handheld transmitter completes the system. Delivering premium performance expected by today’s audio professionals, the new ACT-7Ha features improved RF circuitry with expanded 36 MHz bandwidth, low power consumption, extremely low handling noise, and a lockable silent on/off switch. Most importantly, the ACT-7Ha is a top performer as a result of its standard premium MU79b cardioid condenser capsule. For even greater performance, the MU89b super-cardioid true condenser or MU39b super-cardioid dynamic capsules are optionally available. Add in ACT circuitry for easy frequency setup , its anti-pop, anti-roll multi-layer grill with low handling noise and superior off-axis rejection—not to mention its rugged magnesium alloy housing—the new ACT-7Ha is clearly ready for prime time.

Fred Canning, national sales manager for Avlex Corporation, commented on the new MIPRO ACT-7 Series UHF Wideband Wireless Microphone Systems. “The ACT-7 wireless microphone systems are the ideal solution to address the limited frequency bandwidth conditions that are present in many US markets,” notes Canning. “With the FCC rethinking and reallocating the frequency spectrum, it is increasingly difficult for professional users of wireless microphone systems to obtain the number of channels they need in today’s crowded RF environments. With the receivers’ ultra-wide 216 MHz bandwidth across three 72 MHz wide bands coupled with the transmitters’ expanded 36 MHz bandwidth, wireless users are now able to identity and lock in useable bandwidth far more easily. I’m confident audio professionals will find these new capabilities and the rich feature set of these products a compelling value.”

MIPRO’s ACT-7 Series Wideband Wireless Microphone Systems are available now and carry the following MSRP pricing:

• ACT-717a single channel UHF receiver: $495.00

• ACT-727a dual channel UHF receiver: $950.00

• ACT-747a quad channel UHF receiver: $1,825.00

• ACT-7Ta wideband UHF bodypack transmitter: $410.00

• ACT-7Ha wideband UHF handheld transmitter: $425.00

About Avlex Corporation

Avlex Corporation is a leading supplier of high quality, feature rich, and competitively priced professional audio products. The Avlex, Superlux, and MIPRO brands of microphones, wireless systems, electronics, and accessories are available through independent dealers and contractors nationwide. For additional information on Avlex Corporation, visit the company online at www.avlex.com.

Photo Info: Image of the new MIPRO 7-Series wireless system.