VIBE PRODUCTIONS STUDIOS STEPS UP WITH SSL C300 HD CONSOLE

C300 Delivers the Power and Versatility for Future Growth

GHENT, EAST FLANDERS, BELGIUM – With a quickly expanding business covering everything from multi-lingual voice-overs to audio post, Vibe Productions Studios has installed a 24-fader, 64 DSP channel Solid State Logic C300 HD Master Studio System Console in its busy Studio A. The C300, supplied by Joystick Audio, SSL’s Benelux distributor, offers Vibe the opportunity to elegantly service its current production schedule while providing the power and expandability to venture into larger format projects in the future.

“We have been very fortunate to have built a very successful business providing voice-overs in multiple languages for major companies like Kellogg’s, 3M, Colgate, Baileys and Western Union,” says Tim Van Renterghem, owner of Vibe Productions Studios. “From this we have expanded into ADR and voice-over work for TV and some film. To meet this demand, we made the decision to install the C300 Master Studio System. While we looked at the offerings from other manufacturers, including an ICON controller for our Pro Tools® system and other digital consoles, the C300 was much more flexible in design to handle our multiple audio missions and it is expandable. The C300 will help us to move forward into many different markets.”

Vibe Productions started out as a voice-over studio but quickly grew into a full turnkey production management company for many international companies. Services range from mixing commercials for television and radio to sound design, casting and voice-over recording. Each discipline requires a different configuration for both the engineers and the type of project being worked on. The C300 surface controls are completely programmable to fit any type of job or working style, so it became the perfect choice to take Vibe into the future.

“Because of the requests of our customers wanting us to mix for larger productions, we had to invest in a mixing desk that was flexible enough to meet the varying channel counts, while delivering great sounding tracks and high-end recognition. These factors help to differentiate us in the market,” states Van Renterghem. “But beyond this, the console also needed to be capable of bringing us into mixing for film and short film projects to expand our business. We have come a long way in the short time the studio has been open. We are becoming the go-to studio in Europe for American and English clients looking to internationalize commercials and other productions. These clients are interested in great sound and quick turnaround while staying within a set budget. The C300, with its in-console control of our resident Pro Tools system, gives us both. The SSL name and industry reputation is a real attraction for our international client base.”

For the future, Vibe Productions Studios will expand on current services, as well as growing into a full sound for film posting studio, offering Foley, sound design, ADR and music mixing. The intention is to also move into sound for games, using the film disciplines as a spring board. Again, the C300, with its inherent design flexibility, will be a key for this direction.

“If we had stayed with simple voice-over work, we would have continued with our collection of high-end mic pres,” continues Van Renterghem. “The reason I purchased the C300 was for all the areas I am going into for the future. Anything less than a C300 simply would not do.”

