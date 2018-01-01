The latest product and technology information Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox Most Read Most Shared 1Broadcast Station Ownership Diversity Severely Lacking 2AoIP for Broadcast: Understanding the Role of Dante, AES-67 and SMPTE-2110 3NAB Says FCC Political Ad Orders are ‘Impracticable’ 4FCC Should Make Entire 6 GHz Band Available, Say Conservative Groups 5Broadcast Foundation of America Names 2020 Leadership Award Winners 1Broadcast Station Ownership Diversity Severely Lacking 2AoIP for Broadcast: Understanding the Role of Dante, AES-67 and SMPTE-2110 3NAB Says FCC Political Ad Orders are ‘Impracticable’ 4FCC Should Make Entire 6 GHz Band Available, Say Conservative Groups 5Broadcast Foundation of America Names 2020 Leadership Award Winners